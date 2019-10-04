Opera Ltd Is on Sale Following Tech Stock Sell-Off
Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been having a fabulous year. OPRA stock is up approximately 82% since the start of the year, and thanks to the recent sell-off in tech stocks, it is in a better trading range.
Despite the strong gains made by Opera stock this year, it's still a bargain. The company reported great second-quarter results, its user growth remains robust, and it's projecting double-digit revenue growth in 2019 and 2020.
OPRA Stock Overview
Opera Ltd has nothing to do with hitting high notes. Instead, the Norway-based company is one of the world's leading Web browser providers for mobile.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been having a fabulous year. OPRA stock is up approximately 82% since the start of the year, and thanks to the recent sell-off in tech stocks, it is in a better trading range.
Despite the strong gains made by Opera stock this year, it's still a bargain. The company reported great second-quarter results, its user growth remains robust, and it's projecting double-digit revenue growth in 2019 and 2020.
OPRA Stock Overview
Opera Ltd has nothing to do with hitting high notes. Instead, the Norway-based company is one of the world's leading Web browser providers for mobile.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...