Opera Ltd Is on Sale Following Tech Stock Sell-OffOpera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been having a fabulous year. OPRA stock is up approximately 82% since the start of the year, and thanks to the recent sell-off in tech stocks, it is in a better trading range.Despite the strong gains made by Opera stock this year, it's still a bargain. The company reported great second-quarter results, its user growth remains robust, and it's projecting double-digit revenue growth in 2019 and 2020.OPRA Stock OverviewOpera Ltd has nothing to do with hitting high notes. Instead, the Norway-based company is one of the world's leading Web browser providers for mobile.

