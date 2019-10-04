SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne completes VBC Brands due diligence and obtains OTC Markets trading symbol

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), the company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of micro-influencers that buy and support the brands they love, announces that it has completed the due diligence and has closed the share purchase agreement into escrow pending the completion of the financing (the "Acquisition"). The acquisition represents the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Verve Beverage Company ("VBC"). In addition, SPO continues with the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 20,000,000 commons shares at a price of $0.05 per common share with an overallotment option of up to an additional 10,000,000 common shares at $0.05 per common share. In addition, SPO announces that it has issued 600,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share to a consultant in satisfaction of $30,000 of indebtedness.

The Acquisition when closed, has SPO issuing 66,000,000 common shares in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of VBC.

"The Infuencers will play a much bigger role in the building of our Brands", states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "CBD products are an emerging market globally and the instantaneous reach of the influencer can establish brand awareness overnight."

VBC will expand the wholesale and retail distribution beyond the beverage market for all our participating brands. Discussions have ensued with our current SPO brands about expanding beyond direct to consumer into the retail marketplace through wholesalers. With the Influencers building Brand awareness the consumer will have many ways to buy the product, either online or at their local retailer.

SPO has also obtained a trading symbol for the OTC Markets and is currently pursuing DTC eligibility. Trading symbol is OTC:SPONF and expects the trading to commerce in the near future.

About Verve Beverage Company

Verve Beverage Company ("VBC") has licensed the Verve Brand and is a premium energy beverage with over $236 million USD in historical sales in the direct to consumer channel. VBC owns the exclusive distribution license to launch this proven brand into retail stores in the US, Canada and Mexico, leveraging over $150 million dollars spent in marketing and developing the brand. VBC has also built an extensive wholesale and retail distribution network that can be leveraged to sell other Brand's products. Combining the direct to the consumer strategy with the wholesale/retail distribution SPO can offer a complete sales solution to all its Brands.

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through micro-influence, storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

risks associated with marketing and sale of securities

the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel

the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects

the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561986/SponsorsOne-completes-VBC-Brands-due-diligence-and-obtains-OTC-Markets-trading-symbol