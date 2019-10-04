Equisolve*: Tom Runzo, CEO of Equisolve, Inc., accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative and Advertising Agencies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Tom Runzo, the CEO of Equisolve, Inc., the leading digital agency focused on publicly traded companies, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Tom Runzo was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Tom Runzo into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Tom has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Tom will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mr. Runzo will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited to be accepted as a Forbes contributor and part of its entrepreneurial ecosystem. I am looking forward to providing content that inspires other entrepreneurs as I have been inspired in the past. I believe that Forbes will provide a platform that allows me to communicate our company's leadership position in the industry and enable me to pass along insights to other entrepreneurs and community leaders that will shorten their timeline to success."

About Equisolve, Inc.

Equisolve is an award-winning digital agency that provides IR Websites, Corporate Websites and Ongoing Website Management Solutions for publicly traded companies. Our website solutions come complete with content strategy, pro-active client services, powerful IR tools, a simple content management system, and world-class global infrastructure. Additionally, we provide communication support services such as; webcasting, teleconferencing, and video production. Our holistic public company website solution seamlessly joins your IR Website and Corporate Website into one data-driven user experience while aligning all of your investor materials and communication into one cohesive story. Unlock your company's full potential by engaging your investors and making it easy for them to understand your company's value and access to current information. More public companies switch to Equisolve than any other vendor - contact us today and let us show you why. To learn more about Equisolve visit Equisolve.com

