CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Receives Polymorphic One Time Pad Patent Notice of Allowance

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure data protection technology, today announced that it was presented a Notice of Allowance for its fifth patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent, entitled "Virtual Polymorphic Hardware Engine," details use of processor or hardware memory to create a virtual polymorphic One Time Pad (OTP) encryption capability executable in either classical or quantum computing environments.

"This patent addresses a proven, cost efficient and effective One Time Pad capability leveraging the strengths of Cipherloc's proprietary polymorphic encryption engine - something we believe is truly novel in the encryption community. This engine produces encryption that is not only computationally infeasible to break, but also scalable and extensible with increasing hardware capabilities in the future. The result is a low latency file output with highly predictable encode/decode times and extremely secure - even theoretically unbreakable - encryption," said Dr. Albert Carlson, Chief Scientist at CipherLoc.

"We are very excited about this latest patent, which covers a means of doing One Time Pad encryption in a cost effective and scalable manner across multiple system capabilities," said Tom Wilkinson, interim CEO of Cipherloc. "This technology is reflective of the truly leading-edge capabilities Cipherloc's technology embodies, as well as our ongoing development work as we drive our products to commercialization."

One Time Pad (OTP) encryption, sometimes referred to as the "Vernam cipher," cannot be cracked, but requires the use of a one-time key at least as long as the message being sent. Plaintext is paired with a random secret key (the "pad"), and each bit or character is encrypted via a corresponding bit or character from the pad. Theoretically, if certain conditions are met, the resulting ciphertext will be impossible to break absent the pad.

Cipherloc's application of its polymorphic encryption engine enables a One Time Pad encryption using a large number of cipher/key pairs available in memory. The cipher/key pairs can range in number from forty to 40,000 or more, depending on the system capabilities. Each character of the secure file is encrypted using a separate key, and blocks of keys expire and shift to another block on a rotating basis, making the encryption both polymorphic and One Time Pad in nature.

Additionally, the technology can be implemented in processor memory, system memory or in an embedded hardware environment, such as an FPGA chip. The technology is valid for any product that uses encryption, but particularly good for embedded hardware systems that communicate on a regular basis. This includes critical infrastructure (CIP) equipment and communications equipment.

To date, no other design for OTP systems has been practical for wide ranging use. Cipherloc's novel engine not only makes this technology feasible, but also greatly increases the security of encryption systems. It can also be implemented in reprogrammable devices that wipe themselves clean when power is removed from the device.

"Over the past several months, we have streamlined operations at Cipherloc and reinvested those savings into additional software and engineering resources to further advance our commercialization efforts," said Wilkinson. "In addition to prior customer and prospective customer engagements, we have expanded our reach to additional prospective customers. We look forward to announcing working agreements with these prospects in the future. We have also continued our technology advances as we work to move the leading edge of encryption technology even further forward than Cipherloc's polymorphic encryption engine capabilities, which we believe set a new bar in data security. This latest patent covers a technology that makes what we believe is the most secure encryption system in the world, accessible, cost effective and broadly usable for the first time ever. We look forward to announcing additional progress milestones in the weeks and months ahead."

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

