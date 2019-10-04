The "Europe Nurse Call Systems Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment; Technology; Application; End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nurse call systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 334.7 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 764.2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due technological advancement. The advancement in the technology has led to upgrade the nurse call systems from the basic models that use to notify with red light alerts and few coded button and bells. The advancements has led to use mobile and real-time technology that has improved the communication gaps and has resulted efficient tracking of the patients.

The advancement has enabled in streamlining, customizing communication among the patients, nursing staff and caregivers to enhance patient satisfaction and improve quality of care. For instance, with so many variable processes taking place throughout the hospital, a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) identifies the location of clinical staff members throughout the facility and integrates with your nurse call system to improve workflow, patient response times, automate records, and keep staff safe.

The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.

