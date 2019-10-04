Originally intended to commission 140 MW of storage, the tender drew three winning projects: a 50 MW system and two 30 MW facilities. Eirgrid has estimated the total value of the contracts at around €6 million per year.Irish grid authority Eirgrid Group has selected three large scale storage projects, with a combined capacity of 110 MW, in the first auction held under the DS3 program. The initiative has enabled the Irish electricity grid to raise the contribution of renewables from 50% to 65%, a level Eirgrid describes as a "world first", and with the further aim of reaching 75%. The storage tender ...

