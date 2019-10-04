Isodiol International Inc. Announces the Launch of Its Pawceuticals Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTCQB:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6B.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), announces that Pawceuticals, the CBD-based product line that naturally helps to restore a pet's health and overall wellness, is now available to purchase across the United States.

The Pawceuticals functional CBD pet products are designed for dogs and cats and are scientifically formulated with a proprietary blend of adaptogens that may aid in comfort, calming, healthy gums support, immune support, itch support, joint support, kennel cough support, kidney support, liver support, urinary support and anti-aging. The Company's products are now available online and is also in the process of building their retail channels as well.

"We are excited to launch Pawceuticals, particularly with the overwhelming enthusiasm we have seen from pet owning customers," said President of Isodiol, Andrew Alvis. "We expect to continue opening up platforms globally, making it more easily accessible for pet owners to obtain products which benefit their pets"

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, proposed arrangement with creditors, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

