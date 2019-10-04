Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market trend analysis solution for a retail company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain maximum traction from consumers by introducing products meeting the market demand. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client to keep pace with the fast-changing marketplace by staying updated on the market trends and industry developments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005291/en/

With the ongoing shift towards a consumer-driven economy, revamping traditional business models and capitalizing on new market opportunities have become imperative for companies in the German retail industry. Also, the need to identify hidden opportunities in the market before the peers has also increased significantly. This necessitates retailers to leverage trend analysis solution.

Keeping track of market trends and industry developments helps businesses to differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition. This becomes easier with an experienced market intelligence partner. Request a free proposal today.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company in Germany. Due to the lack of insights into the market trends and customer behavior, they faced challenges in optimizing their investments into marketing campaigns. Also, the rising adoption of home-delivery services and omnichannel strategies by their competitors posed major challenges for the company. They even failed in their attempt to personalize offerings for their target customers.

They realized the need to monitor the German retail market and identify untapped market opportunities. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market trend analysis solution.

Do you want to identify attractive investment opportunities in the German retail market? Our experts can help. Contact us.

The solution offered By conducting a market research study, our experts helped the client to analyze regional market developments, industry innovations, and investment opportunities in the German retail market. Also, our experts conducted a competitive intelligence study. This phase of the engagement helped the client to analyze their competitors' business strategies and understand areas where they lacked comparatively.

Furthermore, by conducting a product research study, we helped the client to gain insights on product-specific revenues to boost value proposition. The insights obtained helped the client to efficiently invest the company's capital and resources into lucrative market opportunities. Also, they were able to devise a sound marketing strategy and achieve huge success in the German retail market. Additionally, the company was able to enhance market share by 23%.

Infiniti's trend analysis solution helped the client to:

Gain maximum traction from consumers by introducing products meeting the market demand

Differentiate their products to drive sales

Wondering how your business can benefit from our trend analysis solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's trend analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Staying on top of all the market developments and identifying potential opportunities

Focusing more into omnichannel strategies to better reach customer segments

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005291/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us