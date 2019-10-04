Technavio has been monitoring the global breast tissue expanders market and the market is poised to grow by USD 189.74 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Breast Tissue Expanders Market Analysis Report by product (saline-filled breast tissue expanders and air-filled breast tissue expanders) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. In addition, the growing number of product launches is anticipated to further boost the breast tissue expanders market.

Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers across the world. To remove cancerous cells from the breasts, patients undergo mastectomy procedures. Subsequently, such patients opt for breast reconstruction surgeries that require the insertion of breast expanders. The cost of this surgery is lower in ASCs, which increases the incidence rate of surgeries in ASCs. Moreover, the higher presence of insurance coverage in developed countries such as the US and UK tends to increase the number of breast reconstruction surgeries post mastectomy which will further boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Breast Tissue Expanders Market Companies:

AirXpanders Inc.

AirXpanders Inc. offers the product AeroForm, which is a breast tissue expander, developed with textured silicone shell. It is integrated with carbon dioxide reservior and remote control activator.

Allergan Plc

Allergan Plc manufactures and offers products through four segments which are US specialized therapeutics, US general medicine, International, and Others. Some of the products offered by the company are Natrelle 133 FV-T and CUI.

GC Aesthetics Plc

GC Aesthetics Plc offerings include the Anatomical breast tissue expander and Crescent breast tissue expander. The anatomical breast tissue expander can be mostly used for breast augmentation surgery. The crescent breast tissue expander can be used for all types of tissue augmentation surgery.

Groupe SEBBIN Sas

Groupe SEBBIN Sas operates under its cosmetic and reconstructive surgery products segment. The company's offerings include anatomical breast tissue expander and round breast tissue expander.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. operates under three major segments which include consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings in the breast tissue expanders market include MENTOR ARTOURA Siltex and MENTOR CPX 4.

Technavio has segmented the Breast Tissue Expanders marketbased on the type and region.

Breast Tissue Expanders Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Saline-filled breast tissue expanders

Air-filled breast tissue expanders

Breast Tissue Expanders Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

