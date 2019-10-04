Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF18 ISIN: IT0004147952 Ticker-Symbol: NP5 
Xetra
04.10.19
13:04 Uhr
5,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,94 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,350
5,400
17:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA5,350+0,94 %