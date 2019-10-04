Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913048 ISIN: FR0005175080 Ticker-Symbol: TGNA 
Stuttgart
04.10.19
16:08 Uhr
1,812 Euro
-0,078
-4,13 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,794
1,818
16:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSGENE SA1,812-4,13 %