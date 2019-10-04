At the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference, Transgene presented the first efficacy data for TG4001 in combination with avelumab (Bavencio) in patients with human papillomavirus (HPV) positive cancers. In the Phase I trial, three out of nine patients treated demonstrated a durable partial response, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed among the nine patients. All patients had metastatic disease and had previously undergone multiple lines of therapy. The tumour types selected have historically demonstrated low response rates to immune checkpoint inhibitors and we view this early data as positive for TG4001. We retain our valuation of Transgene at €287m (€3.45/share).

