Neoen has completed the 51 MW Paradise Park solar plant in the Caribbean. The facility will generate electricity for the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited for US$85/MWh over 20 years.From pv magazine France. The 51 MW Paradise Park solar project in Jamaica has been completed by majority shareholder Neoen with partners London-based developer Rekamniar Frontier Ventures and the MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund unit owned by German investor MPC Capital. The plant was commissioned and inaugurated on Wednesday in Savanna-la-Mar, Cornwall County, Jamaica. Neoen said the facility will provide the ...

