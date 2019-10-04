Web Presence: Queens Auto Mall continues to delight customers across New York tri-state area

RICHMOND HILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Leading tri-state area automotive dealership and auction house Queens Auto Mall continues to delight customers, now with more than 500 vehicles in stock.

Routinely attracting rave reviews from customers new and existing alike, Queens Auto Mall remains the New York tri-state area's number one dealership and licensed auction house with more than 90 percent of buyers recommending the business based on hundreds of lifetime reviews. Now with more than 500 vehicles in stock, many of which are housed in the dealership's vast climate-controlled indoor showroom, there's never been a better time to visit Queens Auto Mall, according to the company.

Queens Auto Mall is currently rated 4/5 based on more than 1,800 Google reviews, 4.4/5 based on more than 550 Cars.com reviews, and 4.6/5 based on almost 400 reviews on DealerRater. As such, Queens Auto Mall has gone on to win a number of coveted Consumer Satisfaction Awards from DealerRater, founded in 2002 and now home to almost 3,000,000 customer reviews.

Queens Auto Mall boasts customers from across the New York tri-state area, many of whom are delighted to post insightful reviews about their experiences dealing with the region's number one dealership and licensed auction house.

"All I can say is WOW!" comments recent Queens Auto Mall customer Kathryn in a review dated September 24, 2019. "The team here made my car buying process super easy," reveals Kathryn. "I was approved in just a few minutes and drove the car I wanted off the lot within a couple of hours," she adds.

Another review posted on the same day by Queens Auto Mall customer Hilary, meanwhile, reads, "I purchased a car from here over a year ago, [and] it's still running fantastic. I can't thank [Queens Auto Mall] enough!"

Another recent review, posted earlier this month by Queens Auto Mall customer Che, praises the dealership for a wonderful experience. "What a wonderful experience!" they reveal, before going on to further praise Queens Auto Mall and its team for their knowledge and outstanding customer service. "Very knowledgeable with outstanding customer service!" they add.

Further reviews posted this month by customers including Cristina, Kenneth, and Leon also commend Queens Auto Mall for the excellent customer service on offer, with Leon, in particular, adding, "Greatest car buying experience - love my BMW."

Recent customer Mason, meanwhile, is keen to highlight Queens Auto Mall as an excellent place for vehicle trade-ins. "Queens Auto Mall is by far the best place to trade your car in," he suggests. "They offered me a significantly higher price than other dealerships did," adds the happy customer.

Vehicles currently on offer at Queens Auto Mall range from a pre-owned BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for $6,480 to a 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD priced at $34,480 among hundreds of others.

To find out more about Queens Auto Mall or to discover what's in stock, call 718-291-5200 or head to https://www.queensauction.com/.

