The U.S. Trade Representative has not responded to claims it will end the exemption from Section 201 duties. If true, the development could be a big hit for Asian PV manufacturers and an annoyance for the U.S. market - but a positive for First Solar.From pv magazine USA. If there is one consistent aspect of the trade actions undertaken by the Trump administration, it is inconsistency. In June, U.S. solar developers and Asian cell and module makers celebrated when federal trade authorities announced they would exclude bifacial products from the Section 201 tariffs imposed in February 2018. The ...

