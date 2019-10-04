Web Presence: Byuu.net Launches to Provide Free Technical Writings on Emulator Software Development

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Byuu launches new website dedicated to helping other emulator developers, both veteran and aspiring.

A celebrated programmer and software emulator responsible for two of the internet's largest and best-known Nintendo video game emulators, Byuu announced some time ago that they would commence writing technical articles describing the detailed process of creating software emulators which would be posted to an all-new website. Accordingly, and alongside Byuu.org, Byuu.net has now launched to provide free technical writings on emulator software development.

"Throughout my life, video games have always been a passion of mine," explains Byuu. While none of us can live forever, he says, he aspires to at least preserve this slice of his youth for future generations through his efforts.

"It's in the same spirit that I've created Byuu.net, with the aim of helping other emulator developers, both veteran and aspiring, to further this cause," adds Byuu.

Through Byuu.net, Byuu plans to provide free technical writings on how to develop emulator software, promising various in-depth articles and resources dedicated to the development of software emulators.

Technical articles already published include 'Advice: We Stand on the Shoulders of Giants,' which contains words of inspiration for aspiring emulator developers, 'Game Bugs: Super Nintendo,' a list of SNES game bugs that occur even on original hardware, and 'Compact Discs: Disc Structure,' a look into the data that's stored on CD-ROMs, how that's encoded into CD image files, and a proposal for a more complete CD-ROM archival format.

The leading emulator developer also explores a powerful technique to keep both video and audio synchronized under emulation in a piece titled 'Audio: Dynamic Rate Control,' completes a deep-dive into the issues facing emulators when ROM images omit vital information about the PCBs they're contained upon in a piece titled 'Cartridges: Printed Circuit Boards,' and offers an expert look into what goes into emulating the colors of different retro gaming screens, and why it's important. "This latter piece of technical writing," Byuu reveals, "is simply titled 'Video: Color Emulation.'"

Byuu.net currently centers around seven primary sections. These are 'Cartridges,' 'Compact Discs,' 'CPUs,' 'Video,' 'Audio,' 'Game Bugs,' and 'Advice.'

The website also hosts datasheets for Bandai WonderSwan, WonderSwan Color, and SwanCrystal; Nintendo Super Famicom, and Super Nintendo Entertainment System; SNK Neo Geo Pocket, and Neo Geo Pocket Color; and Nintendo Game Boy Color. Additional datasheets, meanwhile, focus on Microchip 93LC46, 93LC56, 93LC66, 93LC76, and 93LC86; NEC uPD7720, uPD7725, and uPD96050; and Toshiba TMP95C061F.

A computer programmer with more than two decades of experience, Byuu has been employed as a software engineer for the past 13 years. His primary focus, he says, is on systems programming. "I'm the author of bsnes, a Super Nintendo emulator, and higan, a multi-system emulator," he explains, "and have been developing emulation software for over 15 years."

Working as a developer in emulation has, Byuu says, proved a constant challenge that has helped him grow both professionally and as a person. "I feel privileged," he reveals, "to be able to be a small part of this scene."

Byuu has currently emulated 24 systems spanning 12 different architectures. "My emulators have always been open-source, and you can find the source code for them on my GitHub page," he adds, wrapping up.

To learn more about Byuu and Byuu.net, visit https://byuu.net/.

