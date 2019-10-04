Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation engagement for a fortune 500 electronics retailer. This success story analyzes the factors that helped the client to predict customer behaviors and effectively engage them well in advance for improving sales.

With the rise in digital transactions and changes in customer behaviors, businesses have a great opportunity to capture, analyze, and leverage data for better decision-making. However, capturing a complete view of customers seems to be daunting when data has to be integrated from several online and offline channels. Today, customer segmentation plays a key role in targeted marketing, lead generation, and conversion, which is one of the main reason that is compelling businesses to implement a customer segmentation framework

The Business Challenge

The client, an electronics retailer, found it challenging to identify areas of improvement and drive performance consistently across businesses, products, channels, and customer groups. Also, the client was looking for suitable customer segmentation strategies to better understand business performance and improve marketing budgets and resource allocation to achieve business goals. The client faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Inability to predict customer behaviors

Lack of proper analytics tools to gauge and analyze customer behavioral data

Inability to use existing enterprise data to answer key strategic questions about its customers

"Customer segmentation analytics can help businesses achieve far more accurate insights regarding customer preferences and develop forward-looking perspectives," says a customer segmentation analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The electronics retail firm collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering customer segmentation analytics solution to help them identify unique customer personas, their needs and expectations which can in turn be leveraged to influence customer's purchase decisions. Quantzig's customer segmentation engagement empowered the client to:

Analyze the key drivers of customer satisfaction

Devise suitable strategies to counter the decline in sales

Reduce acquisition cost by 50%

Quantzig's customer segmentation engagementoffered predictive insights on:

Identifying right opportunities in the niche market

Designing a robust go-to-market strategy

