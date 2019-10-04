Split. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of THQ Nordic, held on September 17, 2019, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by three (3) new ordinary shares (3:1). The Ex-date is October 7, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in THQ Nordic (THQNB). Ticker change. THQ Nordic has changed company name to Embracer Group AB as well as its ticker code as of October 2, 2019. As a result, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has also changed series name of existing forward series in THQNB. For further details please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=740772