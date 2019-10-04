Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 25 September to 3 October within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 3 and 25 September 2019.

Name of the Issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day

(number of shares) Weighted average

price per day Market (MIC Code) LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-25 FR0000130213 45,249 20.3217 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-26 FR0000130213 49,001 20.2878 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-10-01 FR0000130213 16,339 20.3818 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-10-02 FR0000130213 50,000 20.0388 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-10-03 FR0000130213 50,000 19.9778 XPAR

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Lagardère SCA