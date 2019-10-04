Royalty investing is a profitable and significant form of alternative finance in North America. However, it is still a nascent industry in Europe and Duke Royalty was set up in 2015 by an experienced team to change this. Its current portfolio is now close to £80m and it aims to add £45-100m in deals a year in the coming years. Duke has just announced a fund-raising of up to £20m, of which £16.1m has already been placed in an institutional offering at 44p per share. This will allow it to invest another £45m in the next 12 months. We estimate a sustainable ROE of 14% for Duke and we see the current fair value range at 50-58p per share.

