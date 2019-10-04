OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividends 04-Oct-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 4 October 2019 PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividends Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that today an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM") has approved the payment of dividends in the amount of RUB 6,993 million, or RUB 54 per share, from the Company's undistributed net profit as of 31 December 2018. The dividend record date has been set as 15 October 2019. PhosAgro CEO and Board of Directors member Andrey Guryev said: "Good dividend payments are a result of the successful implementation of the Company's strategy to 2020. PhosAgro has modernised its production facilities, increased efficiency and the environmental performance of its facilities and increased sales, which enabled it to generate consistently high cash flows. "PhosAgro's new strategy to 2025, which we presented at our Capital Markets Day in September, calls for further modernisation of existing and construction of new production facilities using best available techniques, as well as innovative and digital solutions. We will strive for greater vertical integration and self-sufficiency in feedstocks, higher production volumes of fertilizers and phosphate rock, and step up our efforts to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Once completed, these planned investments are expected to lead to higher EBITDA performance. "At the same time, our new dividend policy, which was approved by the Board of Directors in September, will increase returns for PhosAgro's shareholders. From 3Q 2019 on, dividend payments to shareholders will be based on the Company's free cash flow instead of net profit, with the amount varying depending on the Company's debt levels. The policy sets a minimum threshold of 50% of adjusted net profit, which was the upper limit of the old dividend policy. As before, we intend to maintain a balance between payment of dividends and reinvestment of profit into further development and servicing our debt, while also implementing social and charitable projects." About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's pure phosphate-based fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency and their environmental safety for the health of people and soils. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 22485 EQS News ID: 885793 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=885793&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)