Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (ticker MDW ISIN: FR0013247137) announces pursuant to regulation and legal information required:
- Share capital increase
Pursuant to a meeting of the Management Board dated 1 October 2019, the share capital of Mediawan was increased to €319,227.23 consisting of 31,922,723 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, following a share capital increase incurring the issue of 46,317 new shares and resulting from the acquisition of free shares allocated on 30 September 2017.
- Change of registered office
On 26 September 2019, the Supervisory Board has transferred of the registered office of Mediawan to its new premises at 46 avenue de Breteuil 75007 Paris.
- Evolution of Supervisory Board
Giacaranda Caracciolo has resigned for personal reasons, from the Supervisory Board on 25 September 2019. Therefore, Mediawan's Supervisory Board, chaired by Pierre Lescure, is constituted by 7 members.
About Mediawan
Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed many strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr
Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW
Investors and analysts: Aurélie Jolion ajolion@mediawan.eu +33 (0)6 23 52 50 47
Head of communications: Cécile Fouques Duparc cfouques@mediawan.eu 33 (0)6 78 81 80 85
Media: Majorelle PR Events: Clara Devoret cdevoret@majorelle-pr.fr +33 (0)6 40 48 57 27