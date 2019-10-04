Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (ticker MDW ISIN: FR0013247137) announces pursuant to regulation and legal information required:

Share capital increase

Pursuant to a meeting of the Management Board dated 1 October 2019, the share capital of Mediawan was increased to €319,227.23 consisting of 31,922,723 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, following a share capital increase incurring the issue of 46,317 new shares and resulting from the acquisition of free shares allocated on 30 September 2017.

Change of registered office

On 26 September 2019, the Supervisory Board has transferred of the registered office of Mediawan to its new premises at 46 avenue de Breteuil 75007 Paris.

Evolution of Supervisory Board

Giacaranda Caracciolo has resigned for personal reasons, from the Supervisory Board on 25 September 2019. Therefore, Mediawan's Supervisory Board, chaired by Pierre Lescure, is constituted by 7 members.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed many strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

Contacts:

