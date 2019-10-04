Internet Marketing Company: What Events Are Covered By Comprehensive Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that explains what events are covered by comprehensive car insurance.

Comprehensive car insurance covers damage caused by "acts of God" . This policy was designed to cover damage not related to a collision. This includes damage caused by extreme weather phenomena, like hurricanes, snowstorms, floods, fires, landslides, earthquakes, etc. The recent Michael and Florence hurricanes and California wildfires are the perfect examples of events covered by comprehensive insurance.

. In some parts of the country riots were on daily basis. Things got better in the recent years, but still, there are plenty of rioters and vandals roaming freely across the United States. Comprehensive insurance will reimburse the policyholder if the vehicle is damaged or vandalized. Comprehensive insurance covers car theft . This is the only policy that covers a theft scenario. If the car is stolen, then the owners must immediately report to the police and insurance company. It is important to remember that the companies will reimburse the owner for the Actual Cash Value of the car. The ACV is the value of the car at the moment it was stolen. A car's value depreciates over time from the moment it was bought.

. This is the only policy that covers a theft scenario. If the car is stolen, then the owners must immediately report to the police and insurance company. It is important to remember that the companies will reimburse the owner for the Actual Cash Value of the car. The ACV is the value of the car at the moment it was stolen. A car's value depreciates over time from the moment it was bought. Comprehensive, just like collision coverage, involves paying deductibles first . The policyholder will have to set the value of the deductibles when buying the policy. This is the amount of money which the insured has to pay before the insurance company starts solving the claim. A high deductible will lower the premiums. The value of deductibles vary between $250 and $1500 +.

"Comprehensive insurance will provide financial support if the car was damaged by various factors not related to a collision. It also covers car theft. Find out more about this policy and why it is a good idea to purchase it", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

