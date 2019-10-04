HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.: HAWKEYE Increases Size of the Railway Property in the BC Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK) (Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that HAWKEYE has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreements (the "SAPA") with an arms-length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in a property (the "Claim") which totals 103.24 hectares. The Claim is located approximately 12 kilometres east-northeast of the Village of Iskut, BC, Canada, and is situated in the Liard mining district west of the Klappan River surrounding Thatue Mountain. The Claim is contiguous to HAWKEYE's McBride Property and will form part of the Company's Railway Property which is strategically situated in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia.

HAWKEYE may acquire a 100% interest in the Claim by issuing the vendor 150,000 shares within thirty (30) days of receiving TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the SAPA. The Company is also required to issue an additional 150,000 shares to the vendor within ninety (90) days of the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report. The shares will be issued with a four month hold period from issuance and the acquisition is not subject to an NSR.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

