MMJ International Holdings Following FDA and DEA Federal Guidelines for Marijuana Drug Development

ST PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / MMJ International Holdings, the premier cannabis pharmaceutical company, announced that it has begun preparations to ship THC and CBD from Canada. MMJ International Holdings is developing an oral drug product from natural whole plant extract derivatives from the marijuana plant containing THC and CBD. MMJ will be utilizing its new product for a FDA approved treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and Huntington's disease (HD). It is seeking the US Drug Enforcement Agency's approval to ship the compounds for its clinical trials.

Ted Danson Interviews MMJ International Holdings Executives on FDA Marijuana Studies from MMJ International Holding on Vimeo.

"As MMJ International Holdings continues to advance to its clinical trials, several schedule 1 approved facilities will be supporting MMJ with the FDA, DEA required development API and specialized liquid encapsulation solutions," said Elio Mariani, PhD, EVP of research & development.. "Patients will benefit from cGMP-quality therapies in an accessible and efficient format."

Most recently the FDA awarded MMJ International Holdings ″Orphan Drug Designation″ for its THC and CBD proprietary drug formulation which will be used for the treatment of Huntington's Disease. The drugs, MMJ-001 and MMJ-002 are two of MMJ's lead drugs that the company is confident will bring much needed relief to patients suffering from the debilitating effects of Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease.

"We firmly believe that our MMJ natural whole plant derived molecules with a unique combination of pharmacological properties will be FDA approved as a safe and effective prescription drug that can be of great benefit in treating patients with MS and HD diseases," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "We are pleased with the DEA 's cooperation and support to facilitate our company mission to service the unmet needs of patients suffering from these chronic diseases."

Tim Moynahan the company chairman stated that "Patients in the MMJ International holdings clinical trials will receive gelatin capsules containing THC and CBD daily. MMJ International Holdings has several academic institutions preparing to study cannabis in Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease." MMJ clinical trials will provide the necessary data to prove that cannabis can treat essential tremors, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary shaking. Tim Moynahan further stated that "Ultimately, there's so much interest in THC and CBD as a treatment modality, so MMJ will be providing the clinical research data necessary to prove patient dosing, safety, and efficacy."

On July 22, the FDA issued warning letters to Cura Leaf https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/curaleaf-inc-579289-07222019 on CBD product sellers alleging false, unfounded, unsubstantiated and egregious health claims about their products' ability to limit, treat or cure without sufficient evidence or FDA approval and threatening product seizures, injunctions and sales proceeds reimbursement.

Not generally recognized as safe and effective for these uses and, therefore, rendered "new drugs" under Section 201(p) of the FDA Act that are barred from being introduced into interstate commerce without prior FDA approval (which is solely provided on the basis of scientific data and information demonstrating that drug is safe and effective); Misbranded under Section 502(f)(1) of the FDA Act for failing to bear adequate "intended use(s) directions" defined as "directions under which a layperson can use a drug safely and for the {intended} purposes" or as "prescription drugs" which "can only be used safely at the direction, and under the supervision, of a licensed practitioner"; and Intended for treatment of one or more diseases that are not amenable to self-diagnosis or treatment without a licensed practitioner's supervision" and for which it is "impossible to write adequate directions for."

MMJ International Holdings continues its process of scientific drug development and discovery by FDA protocol development processes, intellectual property portfolio and DEA regulatory manufacturing guidelines.

