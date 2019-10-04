Joy Forum19 to boost Saudi entertainment sector

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joy Entertainment Industry Forum (Joy Forum19), to be held on October 13-14 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, will bring together entertainment pioneers from around the world in one place:

Vice President at Huawei Global Product Marketing Clement Wong

CEO of SEVEN Bill Ernest

Chairman of the Board of Directors at Balich World Shows Marco Balich

Chairman of the Board of Directors at Emaar Mohammad Al Abbar

CEO of Miral Asset Management Mohammad Al Zaabi FA

Fawaz Al Hokair Group Vice President for Food and Entertainment Sultan Al Hokair

General Supervisor of Investment, Strategy, Marketing, and Programs at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage Fahad Hamidaddin

CEO of the Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo

President and CEO of Five Currents Scott Givens, and

CEO and co-founder of Sublime and the founder of Soluis Martin McDonnell.

The Forum inspired by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and organized by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) will bring together international entertainment opportunities for exceptional investment opportunities as well as local and global entertainment leaders to build relationships with government agencies and Saudi businesses.

The Forum's many and diverse panels will discuss ways to enrich and enhance quality of life, diversify the economy, the impact of technology on entertainment, the future of digital gaming, virtual entertainment, communicating with the designers of entertainment cities, and competitive sports. Panelists will also discuss the importance of implementing large projects and expanding infrastructure to create investment opportunities in the entertainment sector.

About the General Entertainment Authority

The General Entertainment Authority was established in line with Vision 2030 to regulate and develop the entertainment sector in the Kingdom and provide entertainment options and opportunities for all segments of society in all regions of the Kingdom to enrich citizens' lives and bring joy to them. It also stimulates the role of the private sector in building and developing leisure activities. The GEA supports the economy in the Kingdom by contributing to diversifying its sources and raising the gross domestic product, in addition to supporting small and medium enterprises and raising the proportion of foreign direct investment in the entertainment sector.

About the Entertainment Industry Forum

The Entertainment Industry Forum 2019 is an initiative of the General Entertainment Authority that aims at developing the entertainment sector in the Kingdom in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 and seeking to provide sustainable investment opportunities, a culture of joy, and a vibrant society. The Forum aims at creating a solid platform for the construction and development of the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia, as well as providing new entertainment opportunities, and the exchanging of global experiences in different areas for this growing sector.

This significant forum will be attended by many international companies, celebrities, international speakers, ministers, and experts. For more information, please feel free to visit our website: www.joyforum.com

