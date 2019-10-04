Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands to Live Stream Wine and Spirits Investor Presentation on October 8, 2019

VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Robert Hanson, president, wine and spirits, Jim Sabia, chief marketing officer, and other members of the wine and spirits management team will present on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Napa Valley, California at the Vista Collina Resort. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. PST and is expected to cover the wine and spirits division's strategic business initiatives, financial metrics and operating performance, as well as outlook for the future.



A video live stream presentation will be available on the company's YouTube channel, which can be accessed at www.cbrands.com , under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's website under Investors and by selecting Reporting. For anyone unable to participate in the live stream, a replay will be available on the company's website through the close of business on Friday, December 27, 2019.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy, and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families, and Pacifico. Its high-quality wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company's portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief and Spoken Barrel.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors, and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Since its founding in 1945, Constellation's ability to see, meet and stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and trends across total beverage alcohol has fueled our success and made us one of the top growth contributors in beverage alcohol in the U.S.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com (mailto:michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com) Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com (mailto:patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com) Amy Martin 585-678-7141 amy.martin@cbrands.com (mailto:amy.martin@cbrands.com) Bob Czudak 585-678-7170 bob.czudak@cbrands.com (mailto:bob.czudak@cbrands.com) Tom Conaway 585-678-7503 thomas.conaway@cbrands.com (mailto:thomas.conaway@cbrands.com)

