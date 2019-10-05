Guyana Goldstrike Inc: Guyana Goldstrike Appoints Mr. Edward Rochette to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the "Company" or "Guyana Goldstrike") (TSXV:GYA) (OTC PINK:GYNAF) (FSE:1ZT) is pleased to announce that Mr. Edward Rochette has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Rochette is a worldwide recognized Mining Executive, Land Manager, a member of the Oregon State Bar Association and former CEO of East Asia Minerals. He is best known in the mining industry in his role of Senior Vice President of Ivanhoe Mining ltd. where he spent 25 years negotiating and acquiring various projects in over 35 countries. Over the course of his tenure he has worked in over 50 countries and is responsible for the acquisition of world class mining properties, including Monywa copper mine in Myanmar, Bong Mieu gold mine in Vietnam, Bakyrchik gold mine in Kazakhstan, Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and the Miwah gold project in Indonesia.

At Nerco Minerals, Mr. Rochette was responsible for 14 western territories and left his legacy in the form of consolidating and reopening the Cripple Creek mining district, currently owned by Newmont Mining and home to a 13 million ounce gold reserve.

Mr. Rochette continues to consult for Mr. Robert Friedland, founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., conducting mineral acquisitions in Utah, Nevada, Arizona and China. His expertise and industry knowledge is invaluable to the Company.

We welcome Mr. Rochette to the Board of Directors.

About Guyana Goldstrike Inc.

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. is a Canadian based junior gold company focused on the exploration, development, and operation of the Marudi Gold Project in Guyana, South America.

To learn more about the Marudi gold project investors are encouraged to visit www.guyanagoldstrike.com

About Guyana

The Republic of Guyana is located in South America adjacent to Suriname. The country is English speaking and under British Common Law with a democratically-elected government. It has an established mining act and a rich history of gold production. In 2016, 690,000 ounces of gold was produced by operators mining in the country. The Fraser Institute's 2016 Annual Survey of Mining listed Guyana as the third best mining jurisdiction with regards to investment attractiveness in the Latin America and Caribbean Basin sub-group. The Guiana Shield is the geographic gold-hosting region, and is world-recognized as a premier gold region that is highly prospective, under-explored and has geological continuity with West Africa.* In 2016, two mines in Guyana declared the commencement of commercial production: the Aurora deposit (Guyana Goldfields) and the Karouni deposit (Troy Resources).

