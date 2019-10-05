Over 100 Olympians are represented by the ISL, including 41 Olympic gold medals from the 2016 Olympic Games
ESPN coverage begins with first meet, October 5-6 in Indianapolis, USA
The International Swimming League (ISL) and ESPN have reached an agreement to provide U.S. coverage of the world's first team-oriented professional swimming league, with the initial meet happening October 5-6 in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.
ESPN will offer live and delayed streaming coverage of all regular season matches via ESPN3, its multi-screen digital network on the ESPN App. ESPN3 is accessible to fans who receive their high-speed internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider. ESPN3 is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via on-campus educational and on-base military broadband networks.
The ISL is a ground-breaking global professional team competition launching this fall that is set to revolutionize the sport of swimming. Star swimmers will be competing on behalf of eight clubs (Cali Condors, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, LA Current, NY Breakers, Iron, and London Roar) to win points in regular season matches across Europe and the United States in October and November. The season culminates with the championship event in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on December 20 and 21, featuring the top four teams (two U.S.-based teams, two Europe-based teams) competing to be the first-ever ISL Champions. Approximately $180,000 USD in prize money will be awarded at each regular season meet, with nearly $1.5 million USD in prize money available at the championship.
"We are very happy to work with ESPN to ensure that U.S. swim fans will be able to watch the first season of the International Swimming League," said ISL President Konstantin Grigorishin said. "The U.S. audience is vitally important for us as we look to grow our revolutionary new league, and we are delighted that millions of sports fans in the U.S. will be able to access their favourite stars compete against other elite swimmers in the world."
The meet dates and locations are as follows:
- 5-6 October 2019 IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
- 12-13 October 2019 Aquatic Swimming Complex, Naples, Italy
- 19-20 October 2019 The LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Texas, USA
- 26-27 October 2019 Duna Area, Budapest, Hungary
- 16-17 November 2019 Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, Maryland, USA
- 23-24 November 2019 London Aquatic Centre, Great Britain
- 20-21 December 2019 Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA CHAMPIONSHIP
The world's best swimmers approximately 75 percent of all current Olympic Games Champions will compete in the league, with men and women sharing equal prize money and media attention as they do battle for their respective clubs. The ISL will engage sports fans each weekend with high-tempo two-hour matches, cutting-edge television production including a unique camera plan and behind-the-scenes access, and a never-before-seen live show. The U.S. will be represented by athletes on five of the eight ISL teams in the 2019 season:
U.S. athletes will be competing alongside some of the world's finest swimmers including Adam Peaty, Sarah Sjostrom, Cate Campbell, Federica Pellegrini and Florent Manaudou. Here is the full list of competing U.S. swimmers, and their respective ISL teams:
Los Angeles Current:
- Nathan Adrian
- Michael Chadwick
- Jack Conger
- Matt Grevers
- Ryan Held
- Chase Kalisz
- Will Licon
- Ryan Murphy
- Blake Pieroni
- Josh Prenot
- Andrew Seliskar
- Tom Shields
- Kathleen Baker
- Amy Bilquist
- Ella Eastin
- Margo Geer
- Annie Lazor
- Katie McLaughlin
- Leah Smith
- Kendyl Stewart
- Aly Tetzloff
DC Trident:
- Zach Apple
- Kevin Cordes
- Abrahm DeVine
- Ian Finnerty
- Zane Grothe
- Zach Harting
- Robert Howard
- Jay Litherland
- Cody Miller
- Giles Smith
- Emma Barksdale
- Lisa Bratton
- Natalie Coughlin
- Bethany Galat
- Sarah Gibson
- Madison Kennedy
- Katie Ledecky
Cali Condors:
- Bowen Becker
- Caeleb Dressel
- Nic Fink
- Townley Haas
- Justin Ress
- John Shebat
- Andrew Wilson
- Mallory Comerford
- Kelsi Dahlia
- Hali Flickinger
- Molly Hannis, Natalie Hinds
- Lilly King
- Melanie Margalis
- Olivia Smoliga
New York Breakers:
- Michael Andrew
- Justin Lynch
- Jacob Pebley
- Ali DeLoof
- Catie DeLoof
- Gabby DeLoof
- Emily Escbedo
- Breeja Larson
- Lia Neal
Aqua Centurions:
- Gunnar Bentz
About the ISL: The International Swimming League is a global professional swimming competition launching in 2019 with teams in both Europe (Italy-based Aqua Centurions, France-based Energy Standard, Hungary-based Iron, and London Roar) and the United States (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers). The inaugural season will include matches in Indianapolis IN, Naples ITA, Lewisville TX, Budapest HUN, College Park MD, London GBR, and the championship finale at the 12,000-seat Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV. The ISL aims to create groundbreaking projects, in both form and content, exploring the full potential of competitive swimming while securing sustainable commercial growth in the sport.
