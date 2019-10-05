Theramed Health Corporation: Theramed Announces Modification of Operating Name to EGF Theramed Health Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019, / THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has passed a resolution to change its operating name to EGF Theramed Health Corp. "The Company has realized that there had been an interest previously generated from the International and in particular Asian markets in the past." Commented CK Cheung, CEO of Theramed. "It appeared that we had lost a portion of this interest, as those markets seem to recognize the Company under its former name, not the current adoption of Theramed. With this in mind, along with coordinating our Asia Pacific Launch (announced September 5th, 2019); we have added "EGF" to the name reflect and resonate our commitment to operating in a global marketplace." The company will still retain "Theramed Health" as a subsidiary trade name to operate under. With the name change, the Company is also considering amending its OTCQB quotation symbol to reflect the new name. The trading symbol will remain TMED on the Canadian exchange. The Company continues to develop products, technologies, and diagnostic tools focused on personalized medical care including research with hemp derived CBD. The products will serve with the overall goal of improving health and elevating the human condition. THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION Contact: C.K. Cheung, CEO

Theramed Health Corporation - is a technology company focused in the healthcare and life sciences sector to develop a personalized healthcare system. The company has recently been focused on utilizing CBD derived from Hemp as a core component. The company through its subsidiaries has assets and technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts, creating formulations through its key scientists, and with its medical device technology monitoring capabilities. Theramed's unique combination of technologies may allow it to be the first to be able to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "CBD Health System" for monitoring, dosing, and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

