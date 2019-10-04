EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency APTG AG - Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension of Definitive Moratorium 04-Oct-2019 / 18:26 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *APTG AG *Ad-hoc release / Press Release *APTG AG - Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension * *of Definitive Moratorium * *Baar, 4 October 2019 - *APTG AG, formerly named Airopack Technology Group AG, announced today that by decision dated 3 October 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug, at the request of APTG AG and its definitive administrator (_definitiver Sachwalter_), has extended the definitive composition moratorium (_definitive Nachlassstundung_) for four months until 14 February 2020, and has confirmed Dr Daniel Hunkeler, Baur Hürlimann AG, as definitive administrator. The Board of Directors will provide updates, in particular on the further progress of the definitive composition moratorium phase, as needed. *Contacts:* APTG AG Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +41 41 768 50 50 www.aptgag.com [1] For investors: APTG AG Martin Eberhard martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media: Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch TF: +41 44 718 25 25 *Disclaimer* This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of APTG AG. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized. www.aptgag.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Blegistrasse 5 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 885817 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 885817 04-Oct-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=32e2a88a561872c43c54e29e5d346f52&application_id=885817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

