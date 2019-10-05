Anzeige
Samstag, 05.10.2019

WKN: A2ANZC ISIN: US05070R1041 Ticker-Symbol: 22A 
Frankfurt
04.10.19
16:16 Uhr
25,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
25,255
25,460
12:50
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC25,200+0,80 %