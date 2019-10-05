Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on how artificial intelligence is disrupting the media and entertainment sector. Media and entertainment companies face several challenges that can be attributed to factors such as live streaming of content, unpredictable traffic, personalization and publishing permission-based content. Companies in the media and entertainment sector are investing a significant portion of their budget to improve bandwidth for streaming content seamlessly.

Artificial intelligence can help media companies to become more creative and productive as it can help in personalizing user experience, search optimization while improving content-creation and production processes. Additionally, media companies can leverage artificial intelligence to automate operations and drive decision-making.

Use Cases of Artificial Intelligence in the Media and Entertainment Sector

Facilitates real-time streaming

Artificial intelligence helps companies in the media and entertainment industry in customization, packaging, and transmission of content in real-time. As a result, this enriches consumer experience and improves ad sales through targeted ad insertions. Also, AI can help in interpreting streaming content and extracting metadata which, in turn, helps in monitoring content more effectively and protecting the privacy of users.

Boosts user experience

Targeted content and relevant recommendations are the most common ways to improve customer engagement. Artificial intelligence not only helps media companies to serve their consumers with relevant advertising but also in defining a user's relevant emotional state and the proper timing to publish this ad.

Improves content management and delivery

Artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms can help in content-based searches and content suggestions based on selections over time. This helps media companies to precisely target audiences increasing the chance of a conversion. Artificial intelligence has the potential to close the loop between audiences, content generation, management and delivery, and the subsequent consumption of that content.

