MentionWorth Media: Life Time Luxury Resort to Introduce CBD into Its Wellness Programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2019 / The nationwide luxury resort, Life Time Incorporated, offers its members a first-class gym experience. Their high monthly membership pays for the privilege to use saunas, pools, lounges, exercise machines, outdoor tennis courts, and more. Members can also participate in wellness programs that are managed by the company too. These wellness programs are designed to help people get in better shape and meet their health and fitness objectives.

A lot of gyms might have wellness programs, but how many of them are personalized to cater to each person's individual health needs? Life Time goes out of their way to personalize the programs and services they offer to their members. That is the only way to really make them effective for members so that results can be achieved sooner rather than later.

However, one common problem that members seem to experience is pain and inflammation. No matter the age of a person, exercise and vigorous physical activity can put stress on the bones, muscles, and joints of the body. If a person over trains or exercises too aggressively, it may cause strain or injury to any one of these areas.

The worst thing is what people normally use to alleviate their pains. Instead of turning to natural methods of treatment, they'll seek out over-the-counter pain relievers or prescription opioids to get pain relief. The problem with these medications is that they can be addictive and hazardous to the liver and kidneys if they're abused. This made people ask the question: which treatment method is better and less risky?

The solution is cannabinoid (CBD). This is a natural chemical compound found in cannabis plants. Do not confuse CBD with the psychoactive THC chemical compound because they're two different things. CBD is the safe and legal chemical compound of cannabis which you can take in many forms, such as tinctures, capsules, gummy candies, or topically.

To offer their members this natural pain-relieving treatment, Life Time agreed to partner with cbdMD. This is an exclusive partnership which gives Life Time the rights to offer CBD products to its members and to incorporate them into their wellness programs. After all, there are many people in these wellness programs who simply cannot alleviate their pain without prescription medication. But now, the CBD solution may help them say goodbye to prescription medications and hello to a pain-free existence with no side effects.

Life Time operates in almost 150 locations which are spread all around the country. You can find Life Time facilities in Florida, Ohio, Illinois, California, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, and many other states. The membership rates vary depending on which location you sign up at. Some locations have more amenities than others, which is what affects the price. You can find memberships ranging from $29 per month to over $200 per month. The latter membership is the one which allows you access to pools, saunas, and other VIP-style services.

CBD products are the perfect inclusion to any wellness program. Life Time is one of the first fitness facilities in the nation to introduce them to its members. Perhaps this will start a trend of other fitness facilities doing the same thing. Of course, cbdMD is exclusively partnering with Life Time, so they're definitely leading their competition in this area.

