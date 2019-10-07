SINGAPORE, Oct 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by CloserStill Media and in association with The Royal Veterinary College and the Singapore Veterinary Association, Singapore Vet - a major new veterinary conference and exhibition, will debut at Suntec Singapore on 11-12 October 2019. The major event will draw veterinary professionals from across the globe to gain accredited veterinary education, via clinical and business content in a multi-stream programme. Singapore Vet will welcome veterinary professionals from over 30 countries and 100+ exhibitors this October.The clinical content streams were developed by CloserStill Media's long-established partner, the Royal Veterinary College, the same team that produces the world-famous London Vet Show. Sessions will be presented by world-class leaders and visionary thinkers in veterinary medicine. Delegates will also benefit from the opportunity to network with vet industry leaders and hundreds of regional and local leading suppliers.Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, will be the Guest-of-Honour for the Singapore Vet, and will deliver the opening speech.Ms Sun said, "The health of humans and animals is closely linked. Thus, veterinarians play a critical role in safeguarding public health. They help to detect and control the spread of zoonotic diseases, and combat anti-microbial resistance. I look forward to our veterinarians strengthening their competencies and knowledge so as to continue to provide the best care for animals, and safeguard public health."Rob Chapman, MD, CloserStill Media Global Vet Portfolio comments, "We are delighted to be expanding our global portfolio of veterinary events with the inaugural edition of Singapore Vet. We've been closely supported by the veterinary sector here in Singapore, and by the Singapore Vet Association all year."Dr. Timothy Chua, President, Singapore Veterinary Association said, "The Singapore Veterinary Association has worked together with CloserStill Media and the Royal Veterinary College to bring you the inaugural Singapore Vet. The proven track record and partnership with highly-regarded veterinary education partners and speakers shows the organisers commitment to bringing high-quality continuing education to Singapore Vet, and to the veterinary profession this side of the world. We hope to see many of our affiliated association's members, especially those from the Asia-Pacific region, at the event, and that Singapore Vet experience is a meaningful, beneficial and memorable for all participants."To learn more about Singapore Vet and to register to attend, visit https://singapore.vetshow.comAbout Singapore Veterinary AssociationThe Singapore Veterinary Association is the professional society representing the interests of veterinary surgeons and the veterinary community in Singapore. The objectives of the SVA are to: - promote and advance the veterinary art and the practice of veterinary and allied sciences in Singapore - support, protect and foster the character, status, interests, honour and dignity of the veterinary profession - inform and acquaint the government and public of Singapore on matters relating to veterinary science and the veterinary profession.For more information about Singapore Veterinary Association, visit https://sva.org.sgAbout CloserStill MediaCloserStill Media is the world's fastest growing exhibition business, running best of class events in the technology and healthcare sectors. The company specialises in high-value, content-driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional companies. The B2B event portfolio includes The London Vet Show and New York Vet, Cloud Expo and Data Centre World (Hong Kong, Singapore, Frankfurt, Paris and London), Learning Technologies (London, Paris, Berlin) and DevLearn (Las Vegas), plus a series of healthcare and medical events including The Dentistry Show and the Pharmacy Show.CloserStill Media is the fastest growing British exhibition organizer in international markets according to the eighth annual Sunday Times International Track 200. In addition, the Financial Times FT1000 Index named CloserStill the fastest growing exhibition organizer in Europe. CloserStill Media's ranking is the highest of any exhibition organizer since the Sunday Times Fast Track series inception.In the last ten years, the London Vet Show has grown to become Europe's largest and highest regarded veterinary event, spawning successful sister events in France Vet and Deutsche Vet and five Vet Shows throughout the USA. Recognised for developing long-term relationship with key suppliers, associations and thought-leaders in multiple markets, CloserStill staff and events have picked up over 30 event industry accolades in the last five years.