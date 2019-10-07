NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation announced today that the company has received a favorable Final Determination in the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) matter brought by Xtera, Inc., Xtera Topco Ltd., and Neptune Subsea IP Ltd. (collectively Xtera).In December 2017, Xtera filed a complaint with the ITC alleging infringement of Xtera's U.S. patents by NEC Corporation, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation, and NEC Corporation of America based on certain of NEC's subsea telecommunication systems. Xtera requested that the ITC issue an injunction against the importation into, and sales after importation in, the U.S. of subsea telecommunication systems by NEC. As a result of this investigation, the ITC found that NEC's products do not infringe Xtera's patents, that Xtera's patents are invalid, and/or that Xtera failed to satisfy the ITC's domestic industry requirement. On October 3, 2019, the ITC issued a Final Determination finding in favor of NEC on all issues of noninfringement, invalidity, and domestic industry. As a result, the ITC found no violation by NEC and thus declined Xtera's request for an injunction.While NEC recognizes the importance of and respects intellectual property rights, NEC also remains committed to diligently and vigorously defending itself against all unjustified allegations of infringement.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.