Swytch Technology: World's Smallest & Lightest eBike Kit Launches

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / London based tech-startup Swytch Technology has today (Monday 7th October) launched the world's smallest and lightest eBike conversion kit, as demand for eco-friendly travel increases and more people are looking for affordable and sustainable alternatives to conventional transport.

The Swytch Kit transforms any bicycle into a premium quality eBike. It consists of a compact and lightweight hub motor wheel that replaces the original front wheel, and a palm-sized power pack that fits to the handlebars. The total added bicycle weight is just 1.5kg, with an additional 1.5kg in the power pack which is instantly removable, allowing the user to "Swytch" instantly from regular bike, to eBike, and back again.

The Swytch Kit provides 250W of power-assist for up to 50 km electric range, with a top speed of 15.5mph (EU) / 20mph (USA).

Two years ago Swytch Technology raised over $500k on Indiegogo for the original Swytch conversion kit, which was the world's first universally compatible eBike kit that worked on any bike.

Today's unveiling of the company's latest eBike conversion technology reveals the Swytch kit which is now 50% lighter and 70% smaller than its original version, making it the smallest and lightest in the world.

Oliver Montague, CEO of Swytch Technology said; "Our new Swytch Kit is a world-first. There is a huge and growing demand for eBikes, but many people are still put off by the significant cost (at least £2,000) for a good quality electric bike. In addition, most eBikes on the market are significantly heavier (by up to 8kg) than a regular bicycle, making them unwieldy and less popular than they could be.

"Now, with the Swytch kit, you can upgrade the bicycle you have at home into a premium eBike, save a ton of money and end up with a much lighter and more user-friendly electric bike."

The new Swytch Kit is now available to order on INDIEGOGO. The "early bird" base price starts at $399 for the 35 km range kit, or $499 for the 50 km range kit (with upgraded battery). This is 50% off the full price of $800 (35 km) /$1,000 (50 km).

Speaking about the technology behind the Swytch Kit, CTO Dmitro Khroma said; "We set out to create the most compact eBike kit possible without compromising on power and performance. Every millimetre of each component was carefully considered. We've harnessed the best in class battery technology available today to develop the most energy dense power pack possible. We pushed the boundaries of power electronic technology to design an ultra-compact, lightweight motor controller that is not available anywhere else. The result is the smallest and lightest eBike system that is possible with today's technology.

"eBike conversion kits are the most sustainable way to access electric transport. Manufacturing a brand new complete eBike is extremely energy intensive and burns a lot of fossil fuels in the process. Instead we're creating only the eBike parts you need and combining them with existing bicycles most people already have in their homes. Upcycling and upgrading your existing bike into an eBike saves the customers' money and the planet's resources."

To purchase the Swytch Kit, visit https://www.swytchbike.com/indiegogo.

Notes to Editors:

Prices are quoted in USD, excluding taxes, duties and shipping, which vary depending on the latest local country rates.

The Swytch Kit is fully road legal, with max power 250W and a top speed limited to 15.5mph (EU) / 20mph (USA)

The new product is simply called the "Swytch Kit", and is an update to the original version. Swytch Technology will not be selling two different versions.

The Swytch power pack dimensions are 19 x 12 x 7cm

The new Swytch Kit is fully backwards compatible. Existing Swytch Kit owners can continue to use their existing power pack or swap to the new smaller power pack which will fit to their existing connector.

Swytch Kit is launching internationally, on crowd-funding site Indiegogo

CONTACT:

Rebecca Spencer

Swytch Technology Press Office

Work: +44 7476 102531

rebecca@swytchbike.com

Links

swytchbike.com

swytchbike.com/indiegogo

SOURCE: Swytch Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561995/Worlds-Smallest-Lightest-eBike-Kit-Launches