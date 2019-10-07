Sport Capital Group Plc - Update re. Investment

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"), OWING TO THE PRIOR PUBLICATION BY OTHER PARTIES OF THE SUBSTANTIVE INTELLIGENCE CONTAINED WITHIN IT.

Sport Capital Group PLC

("Sport Capital Group" or the "Company")

Update re. Investment

Sport Capital Group has made successive investments in Kalahari Key Metals Exploration (Pty) Limited ("KKME") https://www.kalaharikey.co.uk/, a minerals exploration company which explores in Botswana for nickel ("Ni.") and platinum group elements ("PGE"). KKME holds three prospecting licences within the Molopo Farms Complex, a large intrusion with proven potential for Ni. and PGE that straddles the border of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa.

Further to the Company's announcement of 2nd September 2019 and consistent with the Directors' policy of updating shareholders on developments affecting its investments, the Company draws attention to regulatory news service announcements concerning KKME issued earlier this week by Power Metal Resources plc ("POW") https://www.powermetalresources.com/, the prospective joint-venture partner and a significant shareholder of KKME, and by Two Shields Investments plc https://twoshields.co.uk/. KKME has now received the report of Mr. Cas Lötter, M. Sc., of Spectral Geophysics in Gabarone on the interpretation of the ground-based, electro-magnetic ("EM") geophysics project conducted in August of this year on certain areas of the Molopo Farms Complex that were highlighted in the earlier aerial EM survey. The concluding remarks are extracted from Spectral Geophysics' report:

"The NRGTM XCITETM helicopter-borne EM survey over the Molopo Farms Feeder Zone project area, was extremely successful in delineating targets for potential nickel sulphide exploration.

These targets were followed up with ground EM surveys utilising B field sensors (Supracon Jesse Deep SQUID), with high power transmitters (HPTX), which greatly enhance depth penetration and definition and discrimination of target conductors.

Several [discrete], highly conductive bodies were detected that can be classified as close to super-conductors. The identified conductors can possibly be massive nickel sulphides due to the spatial location, particular geological setting and associated magnetic response.

Borehole parameters are provided to intersect the highest priority targets and recommendations are made for further investigation of targets where warranted."

Future developments of significance concerning this and other investments will be brought to shareholders' attention as and when the Directors become aware of them.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Sport Capital Group plc,

4th October 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for the content.

