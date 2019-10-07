Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted announced 16 July 2019 the ambition to buy back up to 2% of outstanding Company shares during Q3 2019.

Since then, Schibsted has bought back 1,694,040 A-shares and 790,330 B-shares, totalling 1.03% of the Company shares. The pace of the buybacks has been limited by liquidity in the trading of Schibsted's. Due to the upcoming Q3 report on 25 October 2019 Schibsted has decided to pause buybacks from today, 7 October, until the Q3 report has been published.

Schibsted's ambition to buy back 2% of the Company shares stands firm, and the intention is to resume buybacks after the Q3 2019 release 25 October 2019. The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions. The Board may resolve to terminate the buyback program before the threshold set out above is reached.

