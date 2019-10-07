SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Press Release

Press Release

In the light of last week's press coverage by the Alphaville section of the Financial Times, and the resulting share price volatility, Solutions 30 (the Company) would like to make the following clarifications:

The shares of Solutions 30 have been the subject of continued short attacks by a number of funds since May 2019. The articles published in the Alphaville section of the Financial Times and the subsequent impact on Solutions 30 share price should be assessed in this context.

Since the admission to listing and trading of the Company's shares, its financial statements have been audited every year by an external independent auditor. These auditors have issued unqualified (clean) opinions for every year.

The Company's annual financial statements, including the auditor's letters, are available on the Company's website. The Company's legally binding reporting language is French, in line with the applicable regulations. The company provides translations of financial statements or related documents -as customary- solely for the convenience of English speaking users.

Solutions 30 continues to improve all aspects of its corporate processes. The Company confirms it will move to IFRS with full year 2019 results, and intends to move to the regulated market of Euronext thereafter.

The Company released financial results for the first half of 2019 in September, showing continued significant growth of revenue and earnings. Additionally it announced a successful entry to the Polish market. Solutions 30 will continue to focus on executing its business strategy and achieving sustainable growth. Solutions 30 is currently evaluating its options to react to the continued short attack on its shares.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



