Nancy Gougarty Resigns From the Board of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Gougarty has decided to leave the Board of AB SKF for personal reasons as a result of having been the subject of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proceedings concerning violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, unrelated to AB SKF. The resignation is with immediate effect.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg,
Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576,
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104;
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nancy-gougarty-resigns-from-the-board-of-ab-skf,c2926120

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2926120/1119031.pdf

full release as pdf


© 2019 PR Newswire