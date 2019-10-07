Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Frankfurt
07.10.19
08:04 Uhr
1,946 Euro
+0,024
+1,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,958
2,005
10:40
1,956
1,982
10:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENEL ENERGY PLC1,946+1,25 %