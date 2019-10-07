Award-winning IT management software provider equips technology professionals with tools to help monitor, manage, and secure today's complex IT environments

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at GITEX Technology Week, October 6 10, 2019, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company, who holds the May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics will exhibit the latest updates to its SolarWinds Orion Platform.

TrustRadius, one of the most trusted customer review platform for B2B technology, recently named

SolarWinds Server Application Monitor (SAM), Database Performance Analyzer (DPA), Virtualization Manager (VMAN), and Network Performance Monitor (NPM) as 2019 Top Rated Products.

"For the past 20 years, SolarWinds has dedicated itself to equipping technology professionals with powerful solutions they need to effectively monitor, manage, and secure their evolving IT environments," said Ludovic Neveu, group vice president, sales, SolarWinds, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "The recent accolades from Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice and TrustRadius demonstrate our ongoing commitment to incorporating customer feedback into our product development. We're thrilled to see our Middle Eastern customers champion our solutions."

Visit SolarWinds at Booth H7-D40

New this year, two value-added distribution (VAD) partners will join the SolarWinds technical team of experts: Clever Distribution and Spire Solutions.

"Last year's show was a success for us and we're looking forward to strengthening the relationships we started building in 2018," continued Neveu. "Clever and Spire are key partners for us in the region, and we believe they can assist us in increasing our footprint across this market, supporting us in reaching a broader audience of potential resellers who can promote and deliver SolarWinds products to their customers."

SolarWinds Head Geek Patrick Hubbard, along with VAD partners, will demonstrate the latest updates and enhancements to the SolarWinds Orion Platform, including:

Network Insight support for Palo Alto Networks for Network Performance Monitor, NetFlow Traffic Analyzer, Network Configuration Manager, and User Device Tracker. With Network Insight for Palo Alto Networks, users can analyze security policies, understand how they've changed over time, and inspect the traffic flowing through the policies. Users can monitor site-to-site VPN tunnels and GlobalProtect client VPN performance.

support for Palo Alto Networks for Network Performance Monitor, NetFlow Traffic Analyzer, Network Configuration Manager, and User Device Tracker. With Network Insight for Palo Alto Networks, users can analyze security policies, understand how they've changed over time, and inspect the traffic flowing through the policies. Users can monitor site-to-site VPN tunnels and GlobalProtect client VPN performance. Server Application Monitor : Introduced in the latest release, AppInsight for Active Directory delivers deeper insight into the status and performance of Active Directory across environments, while also providing deeper monitoring for customers who have deployed the Cisco UCS converged infrastructure portfolio.

: Introduced in the latest release, AppInsight for Active Directory delivers deeper insight into the status and performance of Active Directory across environments, while also providing deeper monitoring for customers who have deployed the Cisco UCS converged infrastructure portfolio. Virtualization Manager : Offers greater time-to-resolution capabilities to VMware environments by allowing customers to import VMware events to monitor and correlate those performance issues and expedite troubleshooting.

: Offers greater time-to-resolution capabilities to VMware environments by allowing customers to import VMware events to monitor and correlate those performance issues and expedite troubleshooting. Database Performance Analyzer : The most recent version now includes machine learning-enabled database anomaly detection and an automated management API.

: The most recent version now includes machine learning-enabled database anomaly detection and an automated management API. Access Rights Manager:Is designed to quickly and easily provision, deprovision, manage, and audit user access rights to systems, data, and files to help protect organizations from the potential risks of data loss and data breaches.

SolarWinds Orion Platform

The Orion Platform is a modular and scalable architecture built to deliver powerful network, infrastructure, and application monitoring and management capabilities across on-premises, hosted, and public cloud environments. The common framework combines a web-based dashboard, centralized user management, unified alerting and reporting, and consolidated metrics-enhancing collaboration between teams. In addition to the PerfStack dashboard improvements and centralized upgrades, the latest release of the Orion Platform also adds SAML authentication support, enabling Single Sign On (SSO) to the Orion Web Console.

For more information on SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call +353 21 500 2900.

^Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals-IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

