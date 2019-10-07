Global market research company Euromonitor International launches today a new whitepaper looking at the evolving trends in the food and nutrition industry at Anuga.

This whitepaper highlights consumer segmentation, mindful consumption and plant-based eating as the three key themes currently shaping new product developments in food and nutrition.

According to Euromonitor International, the global food and nutrition industry grew by 1.6% in 2013-2018 and keeps growing, with Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa ranking top in the regions with the best outlook in packaged food sales, expected to grow 4% and 3.7% respectively by 2023.

This constant growth in the global food and nutrition industry requires regular strategy adaptation from companies in order to meet consumer demand. "In view of the evolving trends manufacturers need to span their product offerings from indulgent to nutritious to reach consumers with wide-ranging needs and in expectation of a sensory experience", states Katharina Bagul, industry manager at Euromonitor International.

New and niche ingredients provide producers the means to innovate and offer opportunities for a healthy product positioning. "The meat-free space saw the most interesting developments with meat analogues being the game changer in 2019. In terms of alternative proteins, the future will tell if edible insects and lab-cultured meat will be able to achieve a breakthrough and acceptance by a wider consumer base," explains Katharina Bagul.

To download the free report, please click here.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider for global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions on how, where and when to grow your business. Find the right report, database or custom solution to validate priorities, redirect assumptions and uncover new opportunities. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research on every key trend and driver, we help you make sense of global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005007/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Soren Buchheister

Communication Associate- Euromonitor International

Tel: +49 (0) 211 890944 23

soren.buchheister@euromonitor.com