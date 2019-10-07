The opening marks the first Hyatt branded hotel in Ireland as part of Hyatt's fastest growing lifestyle brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of the 234-room Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin, the first Hyatt branded hotel in Ireland, managed by Hodson Bay Group.

Located in The Liberties, one of Dublin's most historic and vibrant areas which dates back to the 10th century, the hotel is the ideal destination for adventure-seeking travelers wanting to stay in the heart of the action. Guests will be within 10 minutes of a number of attractions, including the Irish Museum of Modern Art, St Patrick's Cathedral, the Dublin Liberties Distillery and Ireland's top tourist attraction the Guinness Storehouse.

The lively Liberties district offers an incredible amount of history to explore. Guests will have the chance to learn about the stunning artefacts that were unearthed on the hotel's site during construction, some of which are up to 900 years old. Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin has embraced these exceptional artefacts and their stories by embedding them in unique ways throughout the hotel.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin representing a milestone for Hyatt in Europe," said Declan Curtis, general manager of Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin. "With passionate colleagues providing local expertise, we aim to prepare our guests to explore the best that Dublin has to offer so they can go forth and discover."

From the large windows overlooking the bustling city, to the spacious guestrooms, the hotel delivers shareworthy experiences for socially connected guests due to its modern feel and exceptional social spaces. The private, landscaped Poddle Garden, along with The Corner a relaxing reading lounge offer places for guests to unwind. Business travelers will also benefit from the hotel's intuitive service and plentiful meeting space.

"Dublin is world-renowned for its cultural heritage and as a buzzing business hub, making it a natural fit for the vision of the Hyatt Centric brand. In addition to providing sophisticated accommodations and personalized service, this is the perfect hotel for travelers with an adventurous spirit, wanting to explore all the destination has to offer," said John O'Sullivan, Chairman of Hodson Bay Group.

Guestrooms

The hotel's 234 contemporary guestrooms include nine spacious suites. The King Suites create a home-away-from-home experience, while the Liberties Suites enjoy open views of The Liberties. Guests can also choose between the 506-square-foot (47 square meters) Cathedral View Suite, which overlooks St Patrick's Cathedral, and the 538-square-foot (50 square meters) Terrace View Suite, which offers stunning views of the Dublin Mountains.

Dining

Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin boasts two distinct dining experiences, with menus carefully crafted by Hodson Bay Group's Executive Chef Gavin O'Rourke whose years of experience include a period as Head Chef at the Michelin starred Peacock Alley Restaurant. The signature Liberties Gate Restaurant provides fresh, locally inspired cuisines, which combine simplicity and elegance.

The Liberties Gate Bar features the finest selection of whiskey from numerous local distilleries and Guinness straight from the Guinness Storehouse at St James' Gate. Guests can also choose from an all day dining menu that includes specialty breads, gourmet sandwiches, soups, stews and salad options, all served in a relaxed, warm and cozy setting.

The hotel sits in what's known as the Golden Triangle, a historic center for the brewing and distilling industries in Dublin. Anyone wanting to learn a bit more about the rich tradition of whiskey distilling in The Liberties can take part in a unique Golden Triangle Whiskey Masterclass that has been specially created by the Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin in collaboration with three local distilleries Teeling, Pearse Lyons and Dublin Liberties Distilleries.

Meetings and events

With its superb central location, the hotel serves as the ultimate venue for a variety of events, meetings and conferences. With 4,000 square feet (371 square meters) of flexible meeting and events space, as well as a dedicated and experienced Events Team, guests can relax knowing that all their needs will be fulfilled. The meeting rooms offer state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, including LCD projectors and electronic screens, as well as on-site tech support. Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin offers everything in one place making it a convenient choice for conferences.

Fitness center

The hotel features a modern fitness center, open 24 hours daily. With cardio machines, free weights and additional equipment, guests will be able to maintain their fitness routine effortlessly while away.

There are currently six Hyatt Centric properties across Europe, in Madrid, Istanbul, Venice, Milan, La Rosière and Dublin. The brand is also established globally with a presence in major cities, such as New York, Tokyo and Santiago.

For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/ireland/hyatt-centric-the-liberties-dublin/dubct.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt members can earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin from October 8, 2019 to December 31, 2019, as part of World of Hyatt's new hotel offer for members. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to allow guests to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

The Hodson Bay Group

The Athlone based, Irish-owned Hodson Bay Group currently own and operate The Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone, The Galway Bay Hotel in Galway City and the Sheraton Athlone Hotel. The Group also has significant property development interests. In each of the locations where it operates, the Hodson Bay Group has a proven reputation for the provision of a high-quality product and has a track record in achieving both international and national recognition for its consistent delivery of high standards. It has consistently adopted a culture which embraces three core pillars of respect respect for the local community, respect for its competitors and respect for its staff. The recognition the Group has achieved clearly positions the Hodson Bay Group as a leading organisation within the Irish Hospitality sector with the Group recently receiving the Deloitte Platinum Award for business excellence, the only Hotel Group in Ireland to receive this accolade for multiple properties at the same time. Its organisational success was also underpinned by achieving EFQM level 5 status. The EFQM Excellence Award is one of Europe's most prestigious awards for organisational excellence and is awarded only to organisations who can demonstrate the highest operational standards across all facets of its business.

