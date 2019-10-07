Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 October 2019

-



Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 October 2019

Guernsey, 7 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 30 September 2019 and 4 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 14,647 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.37 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 30/09/2019 BATE 300 7.44 2,232 XLON 2,502 7.43 18,587 CHIX 113 7.44 841 TRQX 118 7.44 878 Total 3,033 7.43 22,538 01/10/2019 BATE 304 7.42 2,256 XLON 2,543 7.42 18,867 CHIX 108 7.42 801 TRQX 114 7.42 846 Total 3,069 7.42 22,770 02/10/2019 BATE 339 7.34 2,488 XLON 2,804 7.38 20,682 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 115 7.34 844 Total 3,258 7.37 24,014 03/10/2019 BATE 344 7.31 2,513 XLON 2,077 7.32 15,203 CHIX 145 7.34 1,064 TRQX 92 7.34 675 Total 2,658 7.32 19,456 04/10/2019 BATE 350 7.30 2,555 XLON 2,042 7.28 14,863 CHIX 147 7.30 1,073 TRQX 90 7.30 657 Total 2,629 7.28 19,148

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,900,700 (equal to 34.1% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,478,738 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 30 September 2019 and 4 October 2019: