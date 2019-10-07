Bublar Group Receives Order From Saab on a Virtual Training Module

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group's subsidiary Vobling has received an order from Saab to develop education and training programmes using Virtual Reality (VR) technique, on a product within the airborne surveillance segment.

Advanced training programmes, where the real world and realistic scenario simulations are used, will increase efficiency and productivity in the training and education phase.

"Saab serves a global market with world-leading products, services, and solutions where training is a key component. I am therefore very happy that Saab has decided to choose Bublar Group as their partner for development of a training module using the VR-technique", says Maria Grimaldi CEO at Bublar Group.

The training module will include a complete training environment that facilitates tasks and procedures, as well as keeping track of user performance and giving the user real-time feedback.

"Saab shows an openness to new technology that gives the possibility to increase efficiency and improve the training experience, which we are delighted about.This solution will serve as a base that we can expand, and the ambition is to set the base for a scalable virtual training excellence platform", says Anders Ribbing, Managing Director at Vobling.

Bublars' subsidiary Vobling develops AR/VR-solutions in the areas of for example education, transportation and industrial applications for companies such as Saab, Electrolux, SJ and Tobii. Vobling has in-depth know-how in creating virtual training excellence programs. Vobling has previously developed the Carl Gustav Experience that is used in Saab's showroom at their headquarter and at large expos. More info at www.vobling.com.

For more information contact:

Maria A Grimaldi

CEO, Bublar Group

maria.grimaldi@bublar.com

Cell: +46-70-828-38-34

Anders Ribbing

Managing Director Vobling

anders.ribbing@vobling.com

Cell: +46-70-936-88-68

Bublar Group AB (publ)

Bublar Group is the leading publicly listed company in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The Group develop games and experiences for consumer and business to business markets based on the latest technique Game development is managed in the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB, product and service offerings are developed and managed in Vobling AB and Sayduck Oy. Bublar Group is listed on NGM Nordic MTF (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793).

The company's mentor is G&W Kapitalförvaltning

telephone: +46-8-503-000-50.

Bublar Group AB (publ)

Kungstensgatan 18, 113 57 Stockholm

Phone: +46-8-559-251-20

www.bublar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/r/bublar-group-receives-order-from-saab-on-a-virtual-training-module,c2926253

The following files are available for download: