



The SGS team from Suwanee, GA, ready to run.

The 'Button Down Dash' saw employees from the SGS team from Suwanee GA and their families participate in a 5k run to raise money for the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, a local art center that holds art classes for the local Gwinnett County community.

Founded over 35 years ago, the center helps adults and children discover the power of imagination with fine art exhibitions, arts enrichment classes, self-guided tours, and community outreach programs.

Rachel Nissley from SGS said: "This was just a great opportunity for a group of us to stretch our legs and support the great work that the Hudgens Center does for our community.

"We have a few very serious runners in our group, but at the same time, we had several families there, pushing strollers, walking and just enjoying getting some great exercise. At the end of the day, everyone finished, everyone had fun and we raised money for charity. After the run, we all went out and ate breakfast together - enjoying our victory. We look forward to doing this again next year!"

