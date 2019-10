Piteco generated solid organic revenue and EBITDA growth in H1 (+7/+8%) and benefitted strongly from recent acquisitions. We expect organic growth to continue for Piteco Spa and we forecast acceleration for Myrios and Juniper. We see balance sheet headroom for further M&A, which could strengthen the growth outlook (albeit with execution risks). Piteco continues to trade at a discount to Italian and international software peers.

