Industrivärden, AB: Nominating committee ahead of Industrivärden's 2020 AGM

In accordance with a resolution for the Nominating Committee made by the 2011 Annual General Meeting, and which applies until further notice, the Chairman of the Board is assigned the task of contacting four shareholders from among the largest registered shareholders in terms of votes in Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the shareholder register as per the last business day in August, who each appoints one representative who is not a director on the Company's board, to form together with the Chairman of the Board a Nominating Committee for the time until a new Nominating Committee has been appointed. The Nominating Committee appoints a committee chair from among its members. The composition of the Nominating Committee shall be made public not later than six months before the next Annual General Meeting. No fee is payable for work on the Nominating Committee.

Accordingly, the Nominating Committee has the following composition: Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Stefan Nilsson, Handelsbanken Pension Foundation and others, Mikael Schmidt, SCA and Essiy Pension Foundations and others, Bo Damberg, Jan Wallanders and Tom Hedelius Foundation and others, and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board of Industrivärden.

If a member leaves the Nominating Committee before its work has been completed, and if the Nominating Committee is of the opinion that there is a need to replace the said member, the Nominating Committee shall appoint a new member. Any change in the Nominating Committee's composition shall be announced immediately.

Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting will be held in the Vinterträdgården room at the Grand Hôtel, Stockholm, at 2 p.m. on April 24, 2020.

Stockholm, October 7, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

Fredrik Lundberg, Convening member of Nominating Committee, tel. +48-8-463 06 00.

The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666 64 00), at 10:00 a.m. CET on October 7, 2019.

