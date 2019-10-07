Educators Assemble at CanvasCon Europe to Explore Strategies and Innovations in EdTech

Leading institutions share best practice in personalised learning analytics, design thinking, and student engagement

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week more than 600 education professionals, technologists, and industry innovators will attend Instructure's (NYSE: INST) annual European conference, CanvasCon at the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos in Barcelona.

CanvasCon attendees will benefit from inspiring keynotes, the latest news and industry trends, innovative technology, and interactive networking opportunities. Delegates will also learn about the latest Canvas Learning Management Platform capabilities and partnerships, and collaborate on ways to best support student success.

"Ed tech isn't just about doing things better, it's about doing better things," says Kenny Nicholl General Manager EMEA at Instructure. "During CanvasCon, educators across Europe will share inspiring stories of how they're harnessing digital technology to deliver engaging learning experiences and ultimately to improve outcomes. Events like CanvasCon are vital in driving the industry forward and in ensuring continued innovation."

David Price, author of OPEN: How We'll Work, Live and Learn In The Future, will give the keynote speech, discussing the urgency for schools and colleges to evolve for the future. Attendees will also be able to hear from the likes of Grimsby and Preston Colleges who will explore the role of augmented reality and virtual reality in ensuring students are prepared for the digital workplace.

Other speakers include experts from institutions such as: Akademiet, Belfast Metropolitan College, Fontys ICT, Glasgow School of Arts, Lund University, Middlesbrough College, Preston College, Reykjavik University, University of Agder, University of Twente, Viktor Rydberg Gymnasium, and Vlerick Business School.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet our partners, including Amazon Web Services, Explorance, and Construct, as well as learning more about the innovative tools Instructure is building in Canvas to meet the future needs of students and teachers. The new capabilities in the expanded Canvas Learning Management Platform include enhanced Canvas mobile apps, live events, video quizzing through Canvas Studio, deeper Canvas analytics providing interactive and action-oriented insights, a redesigned Assignment user experience, and improvements to Gradebook and Quizzes.

Instructure will also introduce Student Access to Canvas Analytics, providing actionable data to help students take control of their learning journey. In-depth access to analytics and data will empower students to make wiser decisions about how they allocate time associated with their learning habits and behaviours.

Topics covered at the event will include personalised learning analytics, design thinking, pedagogical innovation and student engagement from leading institutions. A full agenda can be found on the website at https://europe.canvascon.com/agenda .

